9/11 victims honored at Fort Knox
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - A Patriot’s Day ceremony honoring 9/11 victims was held at Fort Knox.
Brig. Gen. TJ Edwards Jr., who was working at the Pentagon when a plane crashed into the building, spoke about his experience.
Edwards now serves as the director of the Officer Personnel Management Directorate at U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox.
A wreath laying ceremony, 21-gun salute and playing of taps also took place during the ceremony.
