9/11 victims honored at Fort Knox

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - A Patriot’s Day ceremony honoring 9/11 victims was held at Fort Knox.

Brig. Gen. TJ Edwards Jr., who was working at the Pentagon when a plane crashed into the building, spoke about his experience.

Edwards now serves as the director of the Officer Personnel Management Directorate at U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox.

A wreath laying ceremony, 21-gun salute and playing of taps also took place during the ceremony.

