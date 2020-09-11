Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Bring Heavy Rain This Weekend

Image License
Photo: Gerlos / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0
Image License
Photo: Gerlos / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0(KVLY)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A little better brand of air is blowing out there today, but storms are set to increase as we head into the weekend. Rounds of showers and storms kick in late Saturday and continue through Sunday. That’s when a cold front moves into the state, bringing a little better weather for the first half of next week. Beyond that, things look to turn active again as the tropics start to play a bigger role in the pattern.

As mentioned, temps out there today are down from the past few days and that bodes well for the kickoff of high school football this evening. There is the slightest chance for a shower or storm going up, especially in the south.

Showers and storms will increase quickly during the afternoon and evening on Saturday as a cold front drops in and slows down. The setup is there for repeat showers and storms through Sunday. This may put down enough rain to cause some issues across areas of central and eastern Kentucky.

Temps for Sunday are likely held in the 70s for many and highs in the 70s look common early next week as the front sags to our south. Lows by Tuesday and Wednesday have a shot at the upper 40s in a few spots.

Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico rolls our way by the second half of the week and combines forces with another fall cold front.

