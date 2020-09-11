Fayette Co. clerk discusses plans for general election, encourages mail-in voting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says about 45,000 people have requested absentee ballots so far.

But with Kanye West filing paperwork on Friday to be on Kentucky’s presidential ballot, officials did not start printing those ballots until this week.

Blevins says people who have requested ballots should start receiving them later this month. He believes he has enough enough poll workers, but says the challenge has been finding enough locations for early voting.

“The football stadium is going to be used for SEC, so it’s out," Blevins said. "Can’t use the schools because we may or may not be doing in-person learning.”

He hopes to find at least six locations that are ADA accessible, secure, and have adequate parking. As with the primary, he is also encouraging people to vote by mail in the general election.

Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Micheal Adams expanded absentee voting to anyone who feels uncomfortable voting in person due to the pandemic.

If you insist on voting in person, county clerks hope you will do so during early voting. Early voting starts Oct. 13 and will be every weekday and Saturday until Election Day.

You have until Oct. 5 to register to vote, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 9.

