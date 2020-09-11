First football games kick off Friday night in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This time last year, there were three to four thousand people filling the stands for a football game.

That won’t be the case Friday night.

Even though many thought this night wouldn’t happen at all because of the pandemic, there will be high school football and there will be a limited number of people watching in the stands.

The Fayette County Public Schools' new guidelines say attendance will be limited to four to five people from each athlete’s immediate family. These are the same rules for the cheer and band families.

There will be temperature and health screenings before you’re allowed in, and assigned seating for the family units, each family six feet apart from another family.

Spectators must wear their mask and keep it on the whole time, unless you have a medical exemption.

Frederick Douglass Athletic Director, Jeremy Dulaney, says the players are just happy to be on the field tonight.

“Just excited that these kids have a chance to get out here and play," Dulaney said. "They worked really hard. All of our coaches and kids have gone into the new protocols we have in place of distancing and being in pods originally. Now we’re in segment four, they’re excited to get back to being athletes again.”

Dulaney says they are streaming the game online for those who can’t watch in person.

Frederick Douglass will kick off the season against North Hardin here at 7:30 tonight.

