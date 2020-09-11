Advertisement

First football games kick off Friday night in Kentucky

Even though many thought this night wouldn’t happen at all because of the pandemic, there will be high school football.
Even though many thought this night wouldn’t happen at all because of the pandemic, there will be high school football.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This time last year, there were three to four thousand people filling the stands for a football game.

That won’t be the case Friday night.

Even though many thought this night wouldn’t happen at all because of the pandemic, there will be high school football and there will be a limited number of people watching in the stands.

The Fayette County Public Schools' new guidelines say attendance will be limited to four to five people from each athlete’s immediate family. These are the same rules for the cheer and band families.

There will be temperature and health screenings before you’re allowed in, and assigned seating for the family units, each family six feet apart from another family.

Spectators must wear their mask and keep it on the whole time, unless you have a medical exemption.

Frederick Douglass Athletic Director, Jeremy Dulaney, says the players are just happy to be on the field tonight.

“Just excited that these kids have a chance to get out here and play," Dulaney said. "They worked really hard. All of our coaches and kids have gone into the new protocols we have in place of distancing and being in pods originally. Now we’re in segment four, they’re excited to get back to being athletes again.”

Dulaney says they are streaming the game online for those who can’t watch in person.

Frederick Douglass will kick off the season against North Hardin here at 7:30 tonight.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US marks 9/11 anniversary at tributes shadowed by virus

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Americans commemorated 9/11 Friday as another national crisis reconfigured memorial ceremonies, dividing some victims' families over coronavirus safety precautions, and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances.

News

WATCH | Lexington firefighters, police officers remember 9/11 attacks

Updated: 41 minutes ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/13: KY Chamber of Commerce CEO Ashli Watts; Lexington Center CEO Bill Owen

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Chairman of the Kentucky Board of Elections and EKU President Dr. David McFaddin.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 948 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 9 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

‘Run 4 Raina’ sees community join in woman’s battle against cancer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Raina Simpson was recently diagnosed with a serious form of cancer. The young mother of three found herself in a serious battle, and her community is joining her in that fight-- by running.

Sports

Preakness ends playing of ‘extremely offensive’ state song

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAVID GINSBURG
The official state song “Maryland, My Maryland” will not be performed before the Preakness next month.

News

Report expected next month from Lexington’s Racial Justice Committee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The committee was commissioned earlier this year, and the mayor is hoping to see its work stop systemic racism in the city.

News

Fayette Co. clerk discusses plans for general election, encourages mail-in voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Micheal Adams expanded absentee voting to anyone who feels uncomfortable voting in person due to the pandemic.

News

What online learning looks like for student with special needs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It’s an easy commute from his bed to his desk but the challenges begin once the laptop is turned on.

News

9/11 victims honored at Fort Knox

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A Patriot’s Day ceremony honoring 9/11 victims was held at Fort Knox.