Gov. Beshear reports 948 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 9 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 948 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing up the state total to 55,704 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.70 percent positivity rate.

That’s the third highest number of positive cases Kentucky has had in a single day.

Of Friday’s new cases, the governor says 151 are in kids 18 or younger. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Jefferson County.

There were nine reported COVID-19 deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,044.

The deaths reported Friday include a a 67-year-old woman from Barren County; an 85-year-old man from Christian County; a 62-year-old man from Hopkins County; an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County; a 76-year-old woman from Marion County; a 58-year-old man from Oldham County; a 76-year-old man from Pulaski County; and two women, ages 78 and 82, from Todd County.

“Remember other people’s health and lives are on the line and we need you to do your part,” said Gov. Beshear. “Do your patriotic duty. Wear your mask. Social distance. So little is being asked of us in this crisis. It just takes a little bit to be a hero right now.”

There have been at least 960,430 COVID-19 tests performed in the state, and at least 10,822 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

