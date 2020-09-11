Advertisement

Grayson County deputies looking for 2 girls -- ages 8 and 5 -- missing since Thursday

8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent.
8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent.(Grayson County Sheriff’s Office)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing children.

On Thursday, 8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples from their home on Grayson Springs Road, according to a post on the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The children are considered to be in danger because of Maples' mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect, the Facebook post said.

If you have seen the two children or Maples, you are urged to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-0303, or 911.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

