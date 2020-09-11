Health dept. reports highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases with 149 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 149 new COVID-19 cases from their update for Thursday.

The new 149 cases now makes it the highest single-day total in Lexington.

The new cases from Thursday’s report bring the county’s total to 6,833. The health dept. says Thursday’s update includes some delayed reports.

There were no new deaths reported. The county’s death total stands at 66.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

149 cases, Sept. 10

131 cases, Aug. 7

123 cases, Sept. 9

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

116 cases, July 27

113 cases, Sept. 5

112 cases, Aug. 27

111 cases, Sept. 4

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

102 cases, Aug. 26

101 cases, Aug. 13

Health dept. spokesperson Kevin Hall says the county is continuing to see a rise in cases among University of Kentucky students, with 1,264 total cases. 51 of those cases were newly reported Wednesday.

According to the health dept., their numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents and is not a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation.

If they commute to campus from another county or elect to return to their hometown for isolation, they are not in the LFCHD numbers.

The current official state total is 54,772 cases and 1,035 COVID-related deaths.

