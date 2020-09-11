Advertisement

HopCat to permanently close in Lexington

HopCat file photo
HopCat file photo(WTVG)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another Lexington restaurant is closing permanently.

Hopcat on West Short St. made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday. The restaurant temporarily closed in March due to the pandemic.

The owners thanked everyone for their support over the last five years and encouraged people to support other Lexington Breweries.

“This pandemic has been nothing short of challenging for the restaurant industry as a whole,” Hopcat’s Facebook post said. "Before we go, we ask for one more favor. Please take the time to support the local breweries that we had the pleasure of supporting in Lexington.

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the rumors. We are permanently closed. We cannot say “Thank You” enough for the...

Posted by HopCat on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Crews celebrate Central Bank Center milestone with ‘topping out’ ceremony

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. technology staff works to repair, distribute Chromebooks

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Sports

Woodford County’s Clinton Hollon pitching his way past addiction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Hollon led the Yellow Jackets to a state title in 2012 and is now attempting a comeback in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail.

Sports

Kroger Field will be limited to 12K people; no tailgating allowed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
We now have a better picture of what being a UK football fan at a game this year will look like.

Latest News

News

One dead in Pulaski Co. car crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a car crash Thursday afternoon.

State

Dr. Stack answers questions from Ky. lawmakers about COVID testing, death statistics

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Dr. Steven Stack answered questions from state representatives and senators for about two hours Thursday afternoon.

Sports

Bryan Station starting new chapter under Phillip Hawkins

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Hawkins comes to Lexington after spending the last six years as head coach at both Apollo and Doss High Schools.

News

Gov. Beshear gives special address to the commonwealth as Ky. hits highest single-day death total

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear gave a special address on the state of the pandemic this evening from the Kentucky State Capitol.

National

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The president unleashed a barrage of tweets Thursday morning, some in an effort to change the subject, and others taking on the Woodward book head-on, defending his comments and charging the media with conspiring against him.

Lexington

Chick-fil-A looking to expand in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new location could be coming to the city’s north side.