HopCat to permanently close in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another Lexington restaurant is closing permanently.

Hopcat on West Short St. made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday. The restaurant temporarily closed in March due to the pandemic.

The owners thanked everyone for their support over the last five years and encouraged people to support other Lexington Breweries.

“This pandemic has been nothing short of challenging for the restaurant industry as a whole,” Hopcat’s Facebook post said. "Before we go, we ask for one more favor. Please take the time to support the local breweries that we had the pleasure of supporting in Lexington.

