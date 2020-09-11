Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Make sure you try to squeeze out as much of the nice weather as possible today. Rounds of rain are on the way!

A cold front that has been out west for days is about to make a sold run through Kentucky. It will bring showers & storms with some gusty winds. These chances will increase on Saturday evening and into Sunday. It looks like this front will be with us until late Sunday.

On the other side of the cold front, we find another shot of fall-like air. You will find temperatures running right around the mid and upper 70s for several days next week.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

