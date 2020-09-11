Kentucky Newsmakers 9/13: KY Chamber of Commerce CEO Ashli Watts; Lexington Center CEO Bill Owen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Chamber of Commerce CEO Ashli Watts and Lexington Center CEO Bill Owen.

This has been an unusual and difficult year for businesses across the country, including here in Kentucky. Retailers have had to shut their doors or limit capacity, big limits are being put on restaurants, and bars and other types of businesses are having to adapt. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce advocates for, and works to help the state’s businesses. They’re also focusing on dealing with the drug epidemic during the pandemic. The president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber Ashli Watts joins WKYT to discuss the state of Kentucky businesses.

As we look for encouraging signs and anything that puts us beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, we find one in the middle of downtown Lexington. The Central Bank Center held a topping off ceremony this week, where the American flag was hoisted up on the final beam. Bill Owen is president and CEO of Lexington Center, which manages the arena and convention center, and the 11 acres around it. He also oversees the Lexington Opera House. Bill Owen joins Bryant to discuss this week’s ceremony, plans for Rupp Arena moving forward, and more.

