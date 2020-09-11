Lexington business invents “touchless buttons” to help during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re still adjusting to a new normal. Businesses are even coming up with new ways to keep employees and guests safe.

Audio Authority has been in Lexington for more than 40 years. When COVID-19 hit, some of their products took a hit. Like a lot of businesses, they had to make a transition.

That transition was going from touch buttons on display boards, to touchless sensors.

The company’s clients realized that touch screens and buttons weren’t as safe in the pandemic. Luckily, engineers here had already been working on a touchless product. So they spent a few weeks fine tuning, and came up with what you’ll soon see in retail stores.

“We felt like we had to just stop everything and come up with a way for consumers to still shop, but to do it safely without touching anything, and to feel comfortable going into a store and experiencing a product,” said Jonathan Sisk, founder of Audio Authority.

Audio Authority’s touchless sensors are going out to big box retail stores, but engineers say they could end up being used in even more places.

The company wouldn’t say what stores they’re working with, but expect to see their product out when you’re shopping early next year.

Look for this Lexington-made device in retail stores early next year. Showing off this touchless sensor on ⁦@WKYT⁩ @ 4. pic.twitter.com/aqTz3PQycJ — Kristen Kennedy (@kristenontv) September 11, 2020

