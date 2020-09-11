Lexington firefighters, police officers remember 9/11 attacks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is a day to remember everyone who lost their lives in the attack on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and on Flight 93-- a series of events that affected Americans all over the country.

Today in Lexington, on the 19th anniversary of 9/11, firefighters and police carried on a tradition they began 19 years ago. However, this year it looked a little different.

The ceremony may have been shorter, smaller and quieter, but the significance of the moment was still there.

“This year it had to be different because of the pandemic and social distancing and the masks," firefighter Todd Houston said. "We didn’t want 200 people down here.”

“We don’t ever want to forget that day because as soon as you forget it, it just becomes another page in the history books,” Houston said.

Flags were lowered to half-staff at Phoenix Park as members of the Lexington Fire and Lexington Police honor guards placed a wreath in front of the American Flag.

Taps were played and moments of silent reflection followed.

At the University of Kentucky, ROTC members placed flags in front of the main building and read out the names of those who died during the attack as another way to remember.

“I think 9/11 will matter forever, in different ways to different people,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Officials say they hope to have a bigger ceremony next year to remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“Everybody either knows someone or knows someone who knew someone and that’s why it was even more horrific, because of all the connections,” Mayor Gorton said.

