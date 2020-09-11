Advertisement

Lexington nursing home reports over 20 patient deaths

By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than a third of Lexington’s total COVID-19 related deaths come from one nursing home, but it’s not clear exactly where those cases are coming from.

According to the state’s website, Pine Meadows Post Acute has reported 160 total cases of COVID-19, along with 24 deaths. All of those deaths are among patients.

Kevin Hall from the Lexington Fayette County Health Department says the nursing home asked and was given permission to take in more COVID-19 patients from other long-term care facilities. While nursing homes are regulated by the office of the inspector general, Hall says the health department does make sure they’re following CDC guidelines, like having access to testing and PPE.

“This is very important because a long-term care facility, and any place really where people can be in tight quarters, or high risk for COVID-19 spreading and spreading fast," Hall said. "You’ve seen it not only here in Lexington but throughout Kentucky in United States.”

As of yesterday, Pine Meadow had 18 active cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 14 are among residents and four of them are staff.

WKYT reached out to the nursing home for a statement this morning, but haven’t heard back.

