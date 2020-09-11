Report expected next month from Lexington’s Racial Justice Committee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality is now working on a report for community leaders.

Today Mayor Linda Gorton’s office announced that the committee has finished its meetings.

The committee was commissioned earlier this year, and the mayor is hoping to see its work stop systemic racism in the city.

“This group has done an incredible job, and I look forward to a report that will be a springboard for change in Lexington,” Gorton said. “I think the commission’s recommendations will help us prioritize, and improve our effectiveness.”

The report from the committee is expected in October.

