‘Run 4 Raina’ sees community join in woman’s battle against cancer

A community is joining together as a Somerset woman fights her battle against cancer.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky woman is in a fight for her life. Raina Simpson was recently diagnosed with a serious form of cancer. The young mother of three found herself in a serious battle, and her community is joining her in that fight-- by running.

Simpson seemed full of life and enthusiastic about her faith Friday afternoon.

“It’s Hebrews 12. It’s about us running a race, looking to Jesus,” Raina said.

Yet just a few months ago, she and her family received the life changing news about her health.

“Had spread to my liver and both lobes, multiple lesions,” Raina said.

Stage 4 cancer. This mother of three, married just nine years, wasn’t about to give in to defeat.

“Shocking news obviously," Raina’s husband Dustin Simpson said. “A lot of quick decisions that had to be made.”

Her family, church, and community rallied, and on Saturday there will be a virtual Run 4 Raina.

“You can walk, run, stroll, hobble anywhere at any time,” Raina said.

The $20 donations will go to help the family with the mounting medical bills. But they say they already feel blessed.

“But how we can run the race with endurance, we all have a race before us. We all have trials and a race before us.”

You can find out more about the virtual race by going to rainab.com.

Raina says there are already 400 people running, from multiple states and even outside the U.S.

