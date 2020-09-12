Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Torrential showers and thunderstorms expected

Torrential showers and thunderstorms could lead to localized high water issues
Torrential showers and thunderstorms could lead to localized high water issues
By Adam Burniston
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As a cold front approaches this weekend, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected, and it could lead to localized high water issues for some.

Isolated to scattered storms will be around central and southern Kentucky through this evening and into parts of tonight, but we’ll also feature some dry time as well throughout tonight. Muggy conditions will again stay with us through tonight as temperatures remain on the mild side and only get down into the lower 70s and upper 70s. At times these showers could put down heavy rain, but our main threat arrives tomorrow.

Sunday will feature heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as the cold front moves through. This front will move from the northwest and to the southeast arriving in central Kentucky through the morning and early afternoon hours before moving into eastern and southern Kentucky by the afternoon and evening hours. The line of storms will produce torrential rainfall at times in areas, leading to localized high water issues or even flash flooding. General rainfall totals appear to be around 1″-2″ with isolated areas of 3″+. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances will clear out for the start of the next work week, and cooler air will fill in for a Fall feel. Then as we head into the latter half of the week, we’ll be watching what will be left of Salley, that’s moving through the Gulf, and its impacts it could bring to the Commonwealth. At this time, those storm chances look to increase Thursday/Friday before another system clears us out. Highs next week will generally stay in the mid to upper 70s.

