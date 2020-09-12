Amy McGrath reflects on 9/11 while in Louisville, Bowling Green

(WKYT) - Retired Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath made a few campaign stops across the Commonwealth to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

In a series of tweets, the Marine reflected on where she was the day of the attacks.

“On September 11, 2001, I was sitting in the cockpit of a fighter jet at the end of the runway 24L in Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in Southern California, awaiting orders to engage any aircraft that might be en route to another attack,” wrote McGrath.

The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate was in Louisville Friday morning to clean up a cemetery where dozens of service members are buried.

This morning I participated in a 9/11 Remembrance event and cleanup at Greenwood Cemetery in Louisville, where 100-200 service members are buried.



This day is about remembering and honoring those killed and those who gave their lives for our country. pic.twitter.com/0LCM58NyLj — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) September 11, 2020

Later in the day, she went to Bowling Green to open a field office. McGrath also held a moment of silence to honor the victims of the terror attack.

Thank you to everyone in Bowling Green who came to open up our second field office this week.

We stood in silence to remember the victims of 9/11 and discussed how to build back our democracy after another devastating crisis.

I'm in this fight because of you. pic.twitter.com/48wO88KgwZ — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) September 11, 2020

