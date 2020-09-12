Advertisement

Amy McGrath reflects on 9/11 while in Louisville, Bowling Green

Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath helped clean up Greenwood Cemetery in Louisville on 9/11. Dozens of service members are buried there.
Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath helped clean up Greenwood Cemetery in Louisville on 9/11. Dozens of service members are buried there.(Twitter/@AmyMcGrathKY)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WKYT) - Retired Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath made a few campaign stops across the Commonwealth to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

In a series of tweets, the Marine reflected on where she was the day of the attacks.

“On September 11, 2001, I was sitting in the cockpit of a fighter jet at the end of the runway 24L in Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in Southern California, awaiting orders to engage any aircraft that might be en route to another attack,” wrote McGrath.

The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate was in Louisville Friday morning to clean up a cemetery where dozens of service members are buried.

Later in the day, she went to Bowling Green to open a field office. McGrath also held a moment of silence to honor the victims of the terror attack.

