Bear euthanized after GSMNP officials discover it scavenging on human male remains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have euthanized a bear after discovering it scavenging on human male remains.

According to a release, campsite 82 and a section of Hazel Creek Trail is closed after rangers discovered the remains of an out-of-state male Friday around 7:00 p.m.

Hikers reported to authorities discovering human remains across the creek of the campsite with a bear scavenging the area and officials were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Rangers euthanized the bear after observing the bear actively scavenging on the remains.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Rangers are working to notify the next of kin.

The cause of death is unknown. The Hazel Creek Trail will remain closed until further notice between Cold Springs Gap Trail and Welch Ridge Trail.

