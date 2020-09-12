Advertisement

Bear euthanized after GSMNP officials discover it scavenging on human male remains

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have euthanized a bear after discovering it scavenging on human male remains.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have euthanized a bear after discovering it scavenging on human male remains.

According to a release, campsite 82 and a section of Hazel Creek Trail is closed after rangers discovered the remains of an out-of-state male Friday around 7:00 p.m.

Hikers reported to authorities discovering human remains across the creek of the campsite with a bear scavenging the area and officials were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Rangers euthanized the bear after observing the bear actively scavenging on the remains.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Rangers are working to notify the next of kin.

The cause of death is unknown. The Hazel Creek Trail will remain closed until further notice between Cold Springs Gap Trail and Welch Ridge Trail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McGrath visits college campuses ahead of US Senate election

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
With only 53 days until Kentucky's US Senate election, Democratic candidate Amy McGrath visited college campuses across Kentucky including Morehead State University, EKU, and Murray State.

Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Health Dept. reports highest day of COVID-19 cases, overall cases reach 7,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The health department reported 167 new cases for Friday.

Regional

Hiker rescued in Wolfe County with help of phone app

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Members of the search and rescue team said this was an example of what can happen when hikers are prepared in the event an accident does occur.

Lexington

Teen recovering after Lexington shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

Latest News

Lexington

One hospitalized after Lexington shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police do not have any information on a possible suspect at this time.

Regional

Tennessee woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Stine says it’s hard to keep the merchandise in stock and plans to stay open through the election.

Regional

No new sightings of Knoxville tiger, trap removed

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
According to TWRA, officials have not received any new sightings or information of a possible tiger.

Sports

Paintsville rallies past East Jessamine 39-24 in opener

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Paintsville trailed 14-0 in the first half and outscored the Jaguars 39-10 from there.

Sports

West Jessamine tops South Laurel, snaps 14-game skid

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
New Colts head coach Scott Marsh earned a win in his debut.

News

Ceremony honors fallen service members at Anderson Co.’s Healing Field

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
People in Central Kentucky honored the lives lost on the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11.