Boyle gives new coach Haddix first win

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - New Boyle Co. coach Justin Haddix picked up on Friday where his predecessor left off, leading the Rebels to a 51-7 over Mercer Co.

Haddix, who replaces legendary coach Chuck Smith, spent six seasons at Corbin before taking over in Danville.

The Rebels wasted little time in putting away the Titans. Will McDaniel scored first on a 9-yard run to give the home team a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Jagger Gillis, a transfer quarterback from Anderson Co., hit Coleman Clark for another score in the first quarter.

Boyle Co. travels to Christian Academy of Louisville next Friday.

