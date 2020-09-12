Advertisement

Ceremony honors fallen service members at Anderson Co.’s Healing Field

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawrenceburg, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Central Kentucky honored the lives lost on the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11. A group gathered in Anderson County Friday evening under a field of flags.

They remembered the Kentuckians who died serving their country following the 9/11 attacks. 120 flags stood at half staff to honor service men and women killed in the War on Terror.

Rolling Thunder K5 has hosted the 9/11 ceremony since 2014. Members invite volunteers to come raise every flag.

The group starts a new tradition this year: flowers were placed at the base of every flag pole.

The event organizers hope this ceremony teaches the younger generation and their families to never forget the sacrifices others made.

“We come here often, this isn’t just 9/11, this is one of our favorite spots to be just because, walk around amongst this names and you realize not only their sacrifice, their family’s sacrifice, this is mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons, and daughters," said Kelly Shehan.

Not one pole was left unattended. Each was guarded by a stranger, or loved ones of the fallen.

For Mark Roland and his wife, this night is uplifting.

“It makes you know that there’s good in the world, that people recognize the sacrifices that have been made for them," said Roland.

In the back far corner is a plaque for their son, Matthew Roland. He was a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School, and an eagle scout, who went into Air Force Special Operations.

The 27-year-old was killed in action in Afghanistan five years ago.

“We’re proud of him, we’re proud of what he did and we know he believed in what he was doing, he loved what he was doing and he was pretty good at what he was doing,” Roland said.

