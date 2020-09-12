Advertisement

Dr. Rebecca Shadowen passes away after four-month long battle with COVID-19

By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center has confirmed that Infectious Disease Specialist and community leader, Dr. Rebecca Shadowen has passed away after complications related to COVID-19.

Dr. Shadowen tested positive for the virus in May, then was hospitalized in critical condition at UK Healthcare in Lexington.

The last update 13 News received was in June when she was transferred from the COVID Unit at UK HealthCare in Lexington to a step-down bed at The Medical Center’s Bowling Green campus where she was stable.

Dr. Shadowen was an integral member of the Warren County Coronavirus Taskforce where she provided guidance, and valuable knowledge about the virus to the community.

Connie Smith, President, and CEO of Med Center Health stated, “We are grieving the loss of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen. There are really no words to describe the pain felt by her family, physician colleagues, and Med Center Health teammates. Dr. Shadowen will forever be remembered as a nationally recognized expert who provided the very best care for our patients and the community. She was a dear friend to many.”

Dr. Shadowen joined the Medical Staff at The Medical Center at Bowling Green in 1989 and has been a physician leader in our region, across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and nationally for over 30 years.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

One hospitalized after Lexington shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police do not have any information on a possible suspect at this time.

Regional

Tennessee woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Stine says it’s hard to keep the merchandise in stock and plans to stay open through the election.

Regional

No new sightings of Knoxville tiger, trap removed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
According to TWRA, officials have not received any new sightings or information of a possible tiger.

Sports

Paintsville rallies past East Jessamine 39-24 in opener

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Paintsville trailed 14-0 in the first half and outscored the Jaguars 39-10 from there.

Sports

West Jessamine tops South Laurel, snaps 14-game skid

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
New Colts head coach Scott Marsh earned a win in his debut.

Latest News

News

Ceremony honors fallen service members at Anderson Co.’s Healing Field

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
People in Central Kentucky honored the lives lost on the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11.

Sports

Boyle gives new coach Haddix first win

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Moss
Haddix, who replaces legendary coach Chuck Smith, spent six seasons at Corbin before taking over in Danville.

News

WATCH | Sen. McConnell visits Mt. Sterling hospital, touts CARES Act impact in Montgomery County

Updated: 10 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WATCH | What online learning looks like for student with special needs

Updated: 10 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

State

Amy McGrath reflects on 9/11 while in Louisville, Bowling Green

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate was in Louisville Friday morning to clean up a cemetery where dozens of service members are buried.