Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 721 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Saturday

(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 721 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 56,415 cases. The positivity rate is 4.14%.

“Our positivity rate is down from yesterday but we need to continue to push that number down,” said Gov. Beshear.

Of the newly reported cases, 81 were from children ages 18 and younger, 15 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest is a 6-month-old from Warren County.

The Governor also reported 13 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,057.

“We need you to continue to mask up, stay socially distant and do what it takes to beat COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “This thing is deadly and it’s real so let’s treat it as such.”

The deaths reported Saturday include an 89-year-old man from Barren County; an 83-year-old woman from Bell County; two women, ages 80 and 83, and two men, both age 81, from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old woman from Logan County; a 59-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County; a 76-year-old woman from Simpson County; and three women, ages 62, 81 and 93, and a 72-year-old man from Warren County.

As of Saturday, at least 990,957 tests had been administered. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 10,872.

After a recent spike in new daily cases and a daily record for deaths reported Thursday, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, noted news relating to the wait for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we wait for a vaccine, there’s one thing we can do. We can get an immunization that already exists: the flu vaccine. Protecting ourselves against the flu is more important than ever. An influenza outbreak on top of the COVID-19 pandemic could be disastrous this fall and winter. The health care systems upon which Kentuckians rely could be overwhelmed by what some say is a looming ‘twindemic.’”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Torrential showers and thunderstorms expected

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected through Sunday, which could lead to localized high water issues

News

McGrath visits college campuses ahead of US Senate election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
With only 53 days until Kentucky's US Senate election, Democratic candidate Amy McGrath visited college campuses across Kentucky including Morehead State University, EKU, and Murray State.

National

Bear euthanized after GSMNP officials discover it scavenging on human male remains

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Health Dept. reports highest day of COVID-19 cases, overall cases reach 7,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The health department reported 167 new cases for Friday.

Latest News

Regional

Hiker rescued in Wolfe County with help of phone app

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Members of the search and rescue team said this was an example of what can happen when hikers are prepared in the event an accident does occur.

Lexington

Teen recovering after Lexington shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

Lexington

One hospitalized after Lexington shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police do not have any information on a possible suspect at this time.

Regional

Tennessee woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Stine says it’s hard to keep the merchandise in stock and plans to stay open through the election.

Regional

No new sightings of Knoxville tiger, trap removed

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
According to TWRA, officials have not received any new sightings or information of a possible tiger.

Sports

Paintsville rallies past East Jessamine 39-24 in opener

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Paintsville trailed 14-0 in the first half and outscored the Jaguars 39-10 from there.