‘Hero Hill’ sign unveiled at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Southeast, paying tribute to 9/11 victims

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Leslie County gathered Friday morning to honor our nation’s heroes with the unveiling of the new ‘Hero Hill’ sign.

“I couldn’t believe it, how good it looked and represented the military as it was and it be a proud thing that we got here," said Leslie County DAV Commander William H. Roberts.

Sign designer Kerry Adams said he wanted to show the progression of soldiers throughout the history of our country.

“So, I started with you know the Revolutionary [War] and moved on up," said Adams, owner of AdMaxx Advertising.

During the unveiling ceremony, people who attended stopped to recognize those who died 19 years ago during the 9/11 attacks.

“They were heroes, so were all the first responders, and policemen, nurses, doctors, and just general bystanders that showed the true American spirit by jumping in and doing whatever they could do to help their fellow man," said City of Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph.

William H. Roberts is also a Vietnam Veteran. He said he still feels the grief of that day.

“I mean, I was, I was at lost knowing there was nothing I could do at the time,” added Roberts.

The events that took place on 9/11 are still fresh in his mind.

“I was at the VA hospital at Lexington, had an appointment, and I walked out in the hallway and saw these people around the TV screens, and I wondered up, you know, wondering what was happening and then I saw and it was, I mean, it was something you will never forget," said Roberts.

Honoring and remembering our veterans.

“Ones that’s joined the company of men and women here on this field, and the ones to come to join the company, and they would be exceptionally proud," added Roberts.

