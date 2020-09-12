Advertisement

Hiker rescued in Wolfe County with help of phone app

A phone app used by the hiker helped crews easily find her location.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A phone app helped the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team find an injured hiker.

It happened around 3:45 Friday afternoon in the Red River Gorge.

According to a Facebook post by the Search & Rescue Team, a woman and her husband went hiking when the woman slipped and took an awkward fall on Sheltowee Trace.

The team said they were easily able to coordinate the woman’s location because she uses Gaia GPS, a phone app that, coincidentally, the search team also uses.

The woman’s leg was splinted and she was carried 2.5 miles out of the woods.

Members of the search and rescue team said this was an example of what can happen when hikers are prepared in the event an accident does occur.

Late yesterday afternoon, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team was deployed in response to an...

Posted by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on Saturday, September 12, 2020

