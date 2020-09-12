Advertisement

McGrath visits college campuses ahead of US Senate election

"Young Americans, that's the future of this country and one of the things I saw is a lot of the young Americans are disillusioned with our leaders, and they don't believe that they can make a difference," McGrath says.
"Young Americans, that's the future of this country and one of the things I saw is a lot of the young Americans are disillusioned with our leaders, and they don't believe that they can make a difference," McGrath says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

With only 53 days until Kentucky’s US Senate election, Democratic candidate Amy McGrath is wasting no time.

McGrath visited college campuses across Kentucky, including Morehead State University, EKU, and Murray State.

“Young Americans, that’s the future of this country and one of the things I saw is a lot of the young Americans are disillusioned with our leaders, and they don’t believe that they can make a difference and they absolutely can,” McGrath says.

McGrath also shared her dissatisfaction with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and his recent COVID relief bill.

“The little teeny tiny bill he put up that was even more merger than the last bill he put up,” McGrath says.

McGrath says she wants immediate aid to help Kentuckians including unemployment extension, resources for state and local governments, and a national testing and tracing plan.

Plus, McGrath shares she wants to tackle racial equality and what she calls corruption in Washington. She says that starts with removing McConnell from the Senate.

“He’s been there too long. 36 years is long enough,” McGrath says.

The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is October 5th. The early voting period runs from October 13th to November 2nd.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bear euthanized after GSMNP officials discover it scavenging on human male remains

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Health Dept. reports highest day of COVID-19 cases, overall cases reach 7,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The health department reported 167 new cases for Friday.

Regional

Hiker rescued in Wolfe County with help of phone app

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Members of the search and rescue team said this was an example of what can happen when hikers are prepared in the event an accident does occur.

Lexington

Teen recovering after Lexington shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

Latest News

Lexington

One hospitalized after Lexington shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police do not have any information on a possible suspect at this time.

Regional

Tennessee woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Stine says it’s hard to keep the merchandise in stock and plans to stay open through the election.

Regional

No new sightings of Knoxville tiger, trap removed

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
According to TWRA, officials have not received any new sightings or information of a possible tiger.

Sports

Paintsville rallies past East Jessamine 39-24 in opener

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Paintsville trailed 14-0 in the first half and outscored the Jaguars 39-10 from there.

Sports

West Jessamine tops South Laurel, snaps 14-game skid

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
New Colts head coach Scott Marsh earned a win in his debut.

News

Ceremony honors fallen service members at Anderson Co.’s Healing Field

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
People in Central Kentucky honored the lives lost on the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11.