No new sightings of Knoxville tiger, trap removed

Officials removed the trap due to inactivity. /(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said, as of Friday afternoon, they have not received any new sightings or information regarding a possible Knoxville tiger on the loose.

“We have nothing to report... no hide nor hair,” said TWRA in a statement Friday.

TWRA officials said a trap baited with chickens that was set Thursday afternoon has been removed due to inactivity. TWRA said they are no longer actively searching for the alleged tiger due to the lack of new sightings.

Officers are on duty and will respond to any reported tiger sighting calls, according to TWRA.

The alleged tiger was first spotted Wednesday night by a deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

