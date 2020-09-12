One hospitalized after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the man walked into the hospital with minor gunshot wounds just after 2 a.m. He said he had been walking on Winchester Road near Seventh Street when he felt a sharp pain in his leg and realized he had been shot. A good Samaritan picked him up and drove him to the hospital.

Police do not have any information on a possible suspect at this time.

