One hospitalized after Lexington shooting

The man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m.
The man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the man walked into the hospital with minor gunshot wounds just after 2 a.m. He said he had been walking on Winchester Road near Seventh Street when he felt a sharp pain in his leg and realized he had been shot. A good Samaritan picked him up and drove him to the hospital.

Police do not have any information on a possible suspect at this time.

