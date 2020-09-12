Paintsville rallies past East Jessamine 39-24 in opener

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - After trailing 14-0 in the first half, Paintsville outscored East Jessamine 39-10 the rest of the game and beat the Jaguars 39-24 in Friday night’s season opener.

East Jessamine returns to action next Saturday in the Rob Withrow Memorial Ironman Bowl against Raceland in Bath County.

Paintsville visits Crittenden County on September 18 before hosting Hazard in its home opener.

