Sen. McConnell visits Mt. Sterling hospital, touts CARES Act impact in Montgomery County

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, thanked healthcare workers for their hard work during the pandemic and touted his CARES Act's impact in Montgomery County.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, thanked healthcare workers for their hard work during the pandemic and touted his CARES Act's impact in Montgomery County.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, visited a Mt. Sterling hospital on Friday to discuss the impact on CARES Act funding there.

Saint Joseph Mount Sterling received $8 million as part of the senator’s act. Montgomery County received $13.6 million in total, according to a release from Sen. McConnell’s office.

The Senate majority leader also answered questions about the second stimulus package Congress is considering.

The $500 billion relief bill was voted down in the Senate. It would have given aid to schools and included money for vaccines and testing, but did not include a second round of stimulus checks.

“Regretfully I can’t tell you today we’re going to get there," said Sen. McConnell. "The atmosphere has gotten a good deal more partisan since March and April since we’re that much closer to the election.”

To date, the Senator’s CARES Act has made a $12 billion impact across the Commonwealth.

The senator visited with healthcare heroes to thank them for their work during the pandemic. He also reflected on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

