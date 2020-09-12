Advertisement

Tennessee woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge

East Tenn. woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge.
East Tenn. woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 11, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tenn. woman opened a store in Pigeon Forge to dedicate it to President Trump.

WVLT’s Kyle Grainger visited the store’s grand opening Friday and spoke to the owner regarding the store.

Kate Stine was living out of her RV with her sister-in-law when Stine says the sister-in-law decided to open the store in Pigeon Forge.

“We did it because we love Trump,” said Stine. “We’re getting people from all over American that are coming into our store.”

Stine says it’s hard to keep the merchandise in stock and plans to stay open through the election.

Former Vice President Biden will be running for president on the Democratic ticket. There is not a store in East Tenn. for former Vice President Joe Biden but his merchandise can be purchased here.

