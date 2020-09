NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - In Scott Marsh’s first game at West Jessamine, his Colts snapped a 14-game losing streak with a 46-36 win over South Laurel.

The Colts return to action September 18 at home against Dunbar. South Laurel hosts Lincoln County next week in its home opener.

