West Virginia blows past Eastern Kentucky 56-10

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield gave West Virginia’s running game a lift as the Mountaineers beat Eastern Kentucky 56-10.

Brown and Sinkfield both finished with career highs of 123 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the Mountaineers' season opener.

Highlights from West Virginia's 56-10 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium.#HailWV pic.twitter.com/WVTrgZGmN4 — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) September 12, 2020

West Virginia did not have a single 100-yard rusher last season. Brown also caught a touchdown pass from Jarret Doege, who finished with three.

West Virginia overcame the suspension of 11 players for reasons that were undisclosed and not related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mountaineers led 42-7 at halftime.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.