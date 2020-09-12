Advertisement

West Virginia blows past Eastern Kentucky 56-10

The Colonels drop to 0-2 with the loss to the Mountaineers.
WVU blows out EKU 56-10.
WVU blows out EKU 56-10.(EKU Athletics)
By John Raby
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield gave West Virginia’s running game a lift as the Mountaineers beat Eastern Kentucky 56-10.

Brown and Sinkfield both finished with career highs of 123 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the Mountaineers' season opener.

West Virginia did not have a single 100-yard rusher last season. Brown also caught a touchdown pass from Jarret Doege, who finished with three.

West Virginia overcame the suspension of 11 players for reasons that were undisclosed and not related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mountaineers led 42-7 at halftime.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Breeders’ Cup to race without fans; Keeneland hosts in 2022

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Beth Harris
The world championships are set for Nov. 6-7 at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

Sports

Paintsville rallies past East Jessamine 39-24 in opener

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Paintsville trailed 14-0 in the first half and outscored the Jaguars 39-10 from there.

Sports

West Jessamine tops South Laurel, snaps 14-game skid

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
New Colts head coach Scott Marsh earned a win in his debut.

Sports

Boyle gives new coach Haddix first win

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Steve Moss
Haddix, who replaces legendary coach Chuck Smith, spent six seasons at Corbin before taking over in Danville.

Latest News

News

First football games kick off Friday night in Kentucky

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Grason Passmore
This time last year, there were three to four thousand people filling the stands for a football game. That won’t be the case Friday night.

Sports

Preakness ends playing of ‘extremely offensive’ state song

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By DAVID GINSBURG
The official state song “Maryland, My Maryland” will not be performed before the Preakness next month.

Sports

Woodford County’s Clinton Hollon pitching his way past addiction

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Hollon led the Yellow Jackets to a state title in 2012 and is now attempting a comeback in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail.

Sports

Kroger Field will be limited to 12K people; no tailgating allowed

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
We now have a better picture of what being a UK football fan at a game this year will look like.

Sports

Bryan Station starting new chapter under Phillip Hawkins

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Hawkins comes to Lexington after spending the last six years as head coach at both Apollo and Doss High Schools.

Sports

ACC coaches back idea of all D-I teams in 2021 NCAA tourney

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There are 357 Division I programs nationally,