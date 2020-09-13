Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Flood threat winding down tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After an active day of heavy showers and thunderstorms, our flood threat will slowly start to diminish as we usher in a better brand of air for the week ahead.

While most will stay dry across central and eastern Kentucky this evening, heavy showers are still pushing through parts of southeastern Kentucky, continuing a flood threat. The good news is that the flood threat will be diminishing as we continue into later this evening and tonight as the rain moves out. Behind this cold front, we’ll feel much better air filling in for tonight as temperatures cool through the 60s and into the mid to upper 50s for some.

By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s across the region. A few isolated showers may remain for parts of southeastern Kentucky during the early morning hours but should clear out quickly by the later morning. Mostly sunny skies and lower humidity levels will persist throughout the day as a Fall feel takes over our forecast. Highs on Mondy will only reach into the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll keep our Fall pattern continuing throughout much of the week ahead with a very slight warmup on Wednesday before another cold front pushes in for later in the week. We’re also keeping our eyes on the Tropics as Salley is expected to become a hurricane and impact the central Gulf Coast on Tuesday, and then remnants could impact our forecast by Thursday/Friday. There are still many questions on the track of this low-pressure system, but with tropical moisture and a cold front expected late into the week, this could bring very heavy rainfall back into the forecast. For now, temperatures look to stay in the mid to upper 70s through much of the week ahead.

