Burrow runs for touchdown in debut, Bengals fall to Chargers 16-13

CINCINNATI (AP) - Heisman winner Joe Burrow ran 23 yards untouched for a touchdown in his NFL debut, but the Los Angeles Chargers roughed him up and rallied for a 16-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Playing in empty Paul Brown Stadium, Burrow got his first snaps in the NFL and learned the hard way what it’s like to face a tough front line.

He threw a late interception, and Randy Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal try with 2 seconds left. LA quarterback Tyrod Taylor had an efficient game as Philip Rivers' replacement.

