Advertisement

Cunningham has 4 TDs, Louisville tops Western Kentucky 35-21

Micale Cunningham accounted for four touchdowns and passed for a career-high 343 yards.
Louisville rolls past WKU 35-21.
Louisville rolls past WKU 35-21.(Louisville Athletics)
By Gary Graves
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Micale Cunningham accounted for four touchdowns and passed for a career-high 343 yards, helping Louisville overcome a mistake-prone start to roll Western Kentucky 35-21 in the season opener for both schools.

Cunningham completed 19 of 34 passes with TDs of 28, 2 and 70 yards to surpass his previous yardage best of 288 last season against Boston College. The junior quarterback also rushed for a 14-yard score after hitting tight end Ean Pfeifer with his first TD pass that tied the game at 7.

Tyrrell Pigrome tossed a 12-yard TD to Mitchell Tinsley and finished with 129 yards passing in his WKU debut.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky checks in at No. 23 in AP Top 25

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, slipped out of the rankings.

Sports

West Virginia blows past Eastern Kentucky 56-10

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Raby
The Colonels drop to 0-2 with the loss to the Mountaineers.

Sports

Breeders’ Cup to race without fans; Keeneland hosts in 2022

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Beth Harris
The world championships are set for Nov. 6-7 at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

Sports

Paintsville rallies past East Jessamine 39-24 in opener

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Paintsville trailed 14-0 in the first half and outscored the Jaguars 39-10 from there.

Latest News

Sports

West Jessamine tops South Laurel, snaps 14-game skid

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
New Colts head coach Scott Marsh earned a win in his debut.

Sports

Boyle gives new coach Haddix first win

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By Steve Moss
Haddix, who replaces legendary coach Chuck Smith, spent six seasons at Corbin before taking over in Danville.

News

First football games kick off Friday night in Kentucky

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Grason Passmore
This time last year, there were three to four thousand people filling the stands for a football game. That won’t be the case Friday night.

Sports

Preakness ends playing of ‘extremely offensive’ state song

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By DAVID GINSBURG
The official state song “Maryland, My Maryland” will not be performed before the Preakness next month.

Sports

Woodford County’s Clinton Hollon pitching his way past addiction

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Hollon led the Yellow Jackets to a state title in 2012 and is now attempting a comeback in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail.

Sports

Kroger Field will be limited to 12K people; no tailgating allowed

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
We now have a better picture of what being a UK football fan at a game this year will look like.