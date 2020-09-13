Gov. Beshear: 536 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 536 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 56,945 cases. The positivity rate is 4.14%.

“Our case numbers often dip during the weekend as not all labs are reporting,” the Governor said. “We can expect higher counts during the week, but the real work we have is to get these numbers to begin really going down.”

Of the newly reported cases, 87 were from children ages 18 and younger, 24 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest is a 1-month-old from Barren County.

The Governor also reported 3 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,060.

“These are three of our fellow Kentuckians we’ve lost, and it hurts just as much for their friends, their families and their communities as any that have come before or will be announced in the future,” the Governor said. “Light up your homes and businesses green tonight to let them know they are not alone in their grief.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 96-year-old man from Fayette County; a 76-year-old woman from Taylor County; and a 58-year-old man from Warren County.

As of Sunday, at least 990,957 tests had been administered. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 10,905.

“We’ve seen some troubling increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases across our commonwealth in recent weeks,” the Governor said. “Let’s remember that we’re not powerless in this fight. We wash our hands often and properly. We can keep our gatherings small and make sure we maintain a safe social distance. We can avoid traveling to hotspots. But most of all, we can wear a mask. It’s the best advice from the nation’s top experts and how we protect those we love during this pandemic.”

