Advertisement

Grayson County, Ky. deputies looking for 2 girls -- ages 8 and 5 -- missing since Thursday

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is working a case involving 2 missing children, ages 8 and 5.
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is working a case involving 2 missing children, ages 8 and 5.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Grayson County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing children.

On Thursday, 8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples from their home on Grayson Springs Road, according to a post on the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The children are considered to be in danger because of Maples' mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect, the Facebook post said.

If you have seen the two children or Maples, you are urged to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-0303, or 911.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Lexington-Fayette Health Dept. reports highest day of COVID-19 cases, overall cases reach 7,000

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a new single-day record of COVID-19 cases Saturday.

News

Project Hope installs 80-foot flagpole, American flag on display in Clay County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Organization leaders said the American flag project would not have been completed without the donations from the community.

Sports

West Virginia blows past Eastern Kentucky 56-10

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Raby
The Colonels drop to 0-2 with the loss to the Mountaineers.

Sports

Breeders’ Cup to race without fans; Keeneland hosts in 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Harris
The world championships are set for Nov. 6-7 at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 721 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 721 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Torrential showers and thunderstorms expected

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected through Sunday, which could lead to localized high water issues

News

McGrath visits college campuses ahead of US Senate election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
With only 53 days until Kentucky's US Senate election, Democratic candidate Amy McGrath visited college campuses across Kentucky including Morehead State University, EKU, and Murray State.

National

Bear euthanized after GSMNP officials discover it scavenging on human male remains

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

National

Expect US election to have consequences for troops overseas

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While both talk about troops withdrawals, each has, in some ways, tried and failed.

Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Health Dept. reports highest day of COVID-19 cases, overall cases reach 7,000

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The health department reported 167 new cases for Friday.