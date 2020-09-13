Advertisement

Kentucky checks in at No. 23 in AP Top 25

No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, slipped out of the rankings.
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has entered the AP Top 25 at No. 23 and Auburn checks in at No. 8, solidifying the September 26 season opener on the plains as a ranked SEC showdown.

Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State are among 10 new teams ranked in the first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the schools not yet scheduled to play a fall season.

After all Division I teams were eligible to be voted on for the preseason Top 25, the panel of 61 voters was permitted to only consider teams playing in the fall now that the season has started. That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, slipped out of the rankings.

Among the replacements were Sun Belt powers Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State.

