Lexington restaurant crew celebrates recovery with ‘Month of Giving’

The staff of DV8 Kitchen proudly celebrates recovery.(Olivia Russell- WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is National Recovery Month. To one Lexington restaurant, it’s a reason to celebrate and share their stories.

“Just because it’s an anonymous program doesn’t mean we can’t speak about it,” said DV8 Kitchen owner, Rob Perez. “Any awareness that we could actually help by talking about it removes the stigma. It also gives education to people on how someone in recovery wants to relate to everybody else.”

DV8 Kitchen isn’t calling it National Recovery Month; Instead, it’s their Month of Giving.

Perez says giving people time and attention is where it starts. He kicked addiction for 30 years ago. Now, his entire 24-person staff is made up of other people in recovery.

“When folks don’t have a job, they’re relegated to do the things they used to do. And second, it’s dignity. When you have the worth of putting in a hard day of work and receiving a fair wage for it, I think that it builds dignity and assist people in their recovery.”

The success of the restaurant shows just how important that second chance can be. For the Month of Giving, he’s encouraging others to show support.

“It can be the traditional giving a donation, but it also can be by helping other peoples in a second chance and environment by volunteering, being able to give your time and have a relationship with someone.”

You can visit DV8 Kitchen’s Facebook Page to learn more about their Month of Giving.

