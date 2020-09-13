Advertisement

Project Hope installs 80-foot flagpole, American flag on display in Clay County

Project Hope installs an 80-foot flagpole
Project Hope installs an 80-foot flagpole(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dream finally becoming a reality for Project Hope. Organization leaders said one year ago they envisioned an American flag for everyone in Clay County to enjoy.

“Just get that warm, heartwarming feeling, you know, the pride for our country, the pride for our county, the respect we have for our veterans, "said Project Hope Vice President Danielle Collins. "All of our military people, I mean that’s what it’s all about our freedoms, celebrating freedom with people in our community, just is really important to us.”

Organization leaders said the American flag project would not have been completed without the donations from the community. They also thanked the military members who held the flag ceremony.

You can find the flag located at Liberty Worship Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Lexington-Fayette Health Dept. reports highest day of COVID-19 cases, overall cases reach 7,000

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a new single-day record of COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Sports

West Virginia blows past Eastern Kentucky 56-10

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Raby
The Colonels drop to 0-2 with the loss to the Mountaineers.

Sports

Breeders’ Cup to race without fans; Keeneland hosts in 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Harris
The world championships are set for Nov. 6-7 at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 721 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 721 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Torrential showers and thunderstorms expected

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected through Sunday, which could lead to localized high water issues

News

Grayson County, Ky. deputies looking for 2 girls -- ages 8 and 5 -- missing since Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
On Thursday, 8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples from their home

News

McGrath visits college campuses ahead of US Senate election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
With only 53 days until Kentucky's US Senate election, Democratic candidate Amy McGrath visited college campuses across Kentucky including Morehead State University, EKU, and Murray State.

National

Bear euthanized after GSMNP officials discover it scavenging on human male remains

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

National

Expect US election to have consequences for troops overseas

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While both talk about troops withdrawals, each has, in some ways, tried and failed.

Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Health Dept. reports highest day of COVID-19 cases, overall cases reach 7,000

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The health department reported 167 new cases for Friday.