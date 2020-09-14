A conversation with First Lady Britainy Beshear

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For six months now, and nearly everyday, we have had an update from Governor Andy Beshear from the capitol about Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus. But across the street inside the Governor’s Mansion, First Lady Britainy Beshear has been holding down the fort being healthy at home with the family’s two children.

Recently WKYT sat down with Mrs. Beshear via Zoom to talk about the unusual start to her first year as Kentucky’s first lady and how the first family is adjusting in these very unusual times.

In December, Kentucky’s newly introduced first family had no idea what was in store for them or the state they love so much.

“Really just the last several months have been focused on making sure that my kids are okay,” said Mrs. Beshear.

Before Gov. Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear could even begin to think about how they planned to move the commonwealth forward, COVID-19 hit.

Like a lot of Kentuckians, Beshear has spent her afternoons watching as her husband has had to make some really tough decisions affecting the state.

“I’m so proud of Andy, he has just a strength, an inner strength that I don’t know where it comes from. When I’m on the couch at 8:30 at night just dead from my day, I look over and I think how is he still on his feet doing what he is doing,” said Mrs. Beshear.

As first lady, Mrs. Beshear has been focused on making the transition to the Governor’s Mansion easier for her children.

It’s been nearly 30 years since youngsters were raised in the mansion, but pictures like this are a sure sign kiddos call the mansion home.

The halls here have become a place of adventure for the Beshear children since moving in, even for the first dog.

Beshear says her daughter Lila has turned the ballroom into a theater, concert stage and even a dog competition arena at times.

If there has been any good to come of COVID-19, healthy at home has meant more family time for the Beshear family.

“It’s important I think as a family that when Andy gets home not only does he get to turn it off for a little bit, but the kids get to have dad home. There are a lot of board games and a lot of games of charades, which have been pretty entertaining” said Mrs. Beshear.

Mrs. Beshear will tell you she is a mom first and says children will be her main focus once we come out of quarantine. Recently, she joined her husband at a daily news briefing to announce her Coverings for Kids mask campaign.

Beshear said she wanted to help be a voice to try and reduce additional barriers to keeping Kentucky children safe as they eventually head back to school.

She is also using social media to connect with Kentuckians.

Joining earlier this spring, her posts have given us a glimpse of the positivity she is trying to spread and real life like virtual learning for Will and Lila.

“I just want to be positive and put positive things out in the world that anyone in Kentucky and anywhere can get on and just know that it’s a safe place with plenty of dog pictures and goofy things going on, because we all need an outlet right now for a little joy in our life,” said Beshear.

Being in the public eye has had its challenges, and one of those came in May when protestors hung the governor in effigy on the front lawn of the capital.

Protesters also came dangerously close to the mansion’s front doors.

Britainy Beshear says thankfully they weren’t home, but it was still terrifying.

“We knew when Andy became governor that not everybody was going to be happy with the decisions that he made, but to have people feel that it was okay to come up to the front door and threaten my family it was a horrible feeling and it’s not one that I would wish on anybody,” said Beshear.

No one can fully expect to know what life will be like as the first family of Kentucky-- it has its up and downs.

Mrs. Beshear says in this moment her family, like a lot of others, feels the uncertainty, but she has a message for Team Kentucky.

“Even through the darkest times there is light and it’s important that we all hold onto the light even when things feel hopeless, and I think that for Team Kentucky those feelings of hopefullness are really important and I think we should all be proud of ourselves as a commonwealth for how we have handled this crisis together,” said Beshear.

