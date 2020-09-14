A November Election like no other in history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Early voting, campaigns on digital platforms, and a pandemic have made this November’s election historic. What can voters expect in the weeks leading up to the election? U-K Associate Professor of Political Science, Steve Voss, dives deep into it with us live, in the debut tonight of The Breakdown, from 7-8 pm. on The CW Lexington.

