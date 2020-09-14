Casey County community helping those hard-hit by Sunday’s flooding

CASEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Cleanup is underway in Liberty after several roads became impassable Sunday due to flooding.

That high-water affected many businesses in the area.

One of the businesses hard hit by Sunday’s flooding is The Village Restaurant, which off of US 127.

Owner Donna Rigney says between three to three and a half inches of water was in the building and she says she has had to deal with this before. In May 2010, Rigney says there was six inches of water inside. Then, in 2015, two and a half inches of water.

But, a silver lining this time. The community dropped everything to help out.

After flooding, the community of Liberty came together to help businesses clean up. Hear from one business owner later today on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Oc0l18D9Gt — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) September 14, 2020

Rigney says she feels lucky to live in the area.

“That’s what this is, it’s God county and people are so awesome," Rigney says. "You can’t, you can’t describe how good they are. They just all come together, and we all try to help each other.”

Rigney says when COVID-19 first hit in March, she did not have to completely shut down, still offering take out. This flooding though, has closed her doors for now.

Still, Rigney says her business will be back.

