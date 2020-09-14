Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps As We Track Sally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are coming off a weekend that featured significant flooding issues across several areas of central and eastern Kentucky. Much cooler and drier air is pushing in to start the weekend, but all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico. That’s where Hurricane Sally is as it churns toward the central Gulf Coast states. This should make landfall later Tuesday and may throw moisture our way at the same time a fall cold front drops in from the north later in the week.

As we kick off the week, we have pretty nice weather out there today. Highs are generally in the 70s as refreshing winds blow in behind our front. With the cool and dry air in place, look for Tuesday morning temps to drop into the upper 40s and low 50s for many areas.

A few of the traditional colder thermometers may be close to 45. Highs for Tuesday are pretty awesome once again as fall slowly begins to take control.

Now let’s get to the star of the weather show… Sally. This storm continues to get better organized and stronger in the Gulf of Mexico. The trend has been for more of a hit on the Mississippi or Alabama coast.

This will be a slow-mover once it gets inland. The track on this will trend north then northeast over the next few days, likely keeping the center to our south. Still, tropical moisture may get all the way norward into the state and interact with an approaching fall front from the northwest. I’ve seen similar situations result in overachieving rains in our region.

Crisp, fall air comes behind the system for the weekend and we may have our first Pot Of Chili Alert. Highs may stay in the 60s with lows deep into the 40s.

