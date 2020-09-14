Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps As We Track Sally

(WITN)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are coming off a weekend that featured significant flooding issues across several areas of central and eastern Kentucky. Much cooler and drier air is pushing in to start the weekend, but all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico. That’s where Hurricane Sally is as it churns toward the central Gulf Coast states. This should make landfall later Tuesday and may throw moisture our way at the same time a fall cold front drops in from the north later in the week.

As we kick off the week, we have pretty nice weather out there today. Highs are generally in the 70s as refreshing winds blow in behind our front. With the cool and dry air in place, look for Tuesday morning temps to drop into the upper 40s and low 50s for many areas.

A few of the traditional colder thermometers may be close to 45. Highs for Tuesday are pretty awesome once again as fall slowly begins to take control.

Now let’s get to the star of the weather show… Sally. This storm continues to get better organized and stronger in the Gulf of Mexico. The trend has been for more of a hit on the Mississippi or Alabama coast.

This will be a slow-mover once it gets inland. The track on this will trend north then northeast over the next few days, likely keeping the center to our south. Still, tropical moisture may get all the way norward into the state and interact with an approaching fall front from the northwest. I’ve seen similar situations result in overachieving rains in our region.

Crisp, fall air comes behind the system for the weekend and we may have our first Pot Of Chili Alert. Highs may stay in the 60s with lows deep into the 40s.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Amber Philpott's full interview with First Lady Britainy Beshear

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

A November Election like no other in history

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sam Dick
Early voting, digital campaigns, and a pandemic have combined to make this an historic election. A UK Associate Professor of Political Science joins us live for a discussion on the weeks leading up to the election.

Lexington

White House’s Dr. Deborah Birx attends roundtable on COVID at UK

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx was in Lexington Monday for a roundtable discussion with UK leadership, state and local officials, and healthcare professionals.

Lexington

Keeneland’s September Sale underway with COVID restrictions in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
While many events have had to fall by the way-side because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one tradition is going on as scheduled in Lexington.

Latest News

State

Ford donates two million masks to Kentucky’s PPE stockpile

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The Ford Motor Company donated 2-million masks, $50-million worth, to the state for front line workers.

Regional

Casey County community helping those hard-hit by Sunday’s flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Cleanup is underway in Liberty after several roads became impassable Sunday due to flooding.

Lexington

Fayette County clerk’s elections dept. temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Fayette County clerk’s elections department is temporarily shut down due to a positive case of COVID-19.

Lexington

Lexington hotel manager warns of trickle-down economic impact of not having fans at Breeders' Cup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Hotel general manager Pam Avery says the hotel industry has already laid off well over 50 percent of its employees and she says they’re down 50 percent occupancy levels in some cases.

Lexington

Local artist creates new Black Lives Matter mural in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new “Black Lives Matter” mural has been completed in Downtown Lexington. It’s at the corner of Broadway and Short St., between Savane Silver and Creaux.

New Black Lives Matter mural in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new mural has been completed at the corner of Broadway and Short St in Downtown Lexington.