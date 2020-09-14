Fayette County clerk’s elections dept. temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County clerk’s elections department is temporarily shut down due to a positive case of COVID-19.

Clerk Don Blevins called the closure a ‘devastating setback’ and says it will lead to a delay in mailing out absentee ballots.

Blevins says ballots will be arriving in late September and early October.

