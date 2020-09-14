Fayette County “Let Them Learn” group expected to protest school board meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County parents are expected to protest virtual learning at Monday’s Fayette County Public Schools board meeting.

Fayette County students started the school year virtually, but leaders hope to move to a hybrid model later this semester.

A Facebook group has been gaining traction among Lexington parents who are frustrated with online learning. They want officials to allow students back into classrooms.

Last week members of the group rallied in Frankfort to pressure lawmakers on virtual learning.

Monday’s demonstration is set to begin at 4 p.m. at FCPS’s Board of Education.

The board’s meeting is set to begin virtually at 5:30 p.m. You can find a livestream of the meeting on the board’s website.

