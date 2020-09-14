Advertisement

FCPS working with health dept. to determine in-person school decision

How long will it be until students in Fayette county are learning in person? It’s a question that as of right now, doesn’t have an answer.
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - How long will it be until students in Fayette County are learning in person? It’s a question that as of right now, doesn’t have an answer.

The president of the Fayette County Education Association, Jessica Hiler, said the school board had said they would reevaluate every four to six weeks.

“We have to always be looking at the safety of our staff and our students, number one,” Hiler said. “That has to always be number one. We have to make sure that we feel comfortable with our kids and our staff going back to school before the school board makes a decision.”

She tells WKYT’s Victor Puente the last two and a half weeks of virtual learning have been tough, but teachers are adapting. She also said teaching online was harder than in person.

“It’s still twice as hard because you have a 15 minute lesson, may take you an hour to actually plan and do and create in the virtual world,” Hiler said.

She’ll be watching tonight as Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, the city’s commissioner of health, gives board members an update on the virus and its spread in the city.

The health department tells me they’ve been in constant contact with the school system.

“We’re trying to give them the latest information. The most updated information,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington Fayette County Health Department. "And walk through it, to explain it.

Hiler says no one wants to be back in the classroom more than teachers, and slowing the spread of the virus is the best way to do that.

“It doesn’t keep deadlines. It doesn’t care about the 28th. It doesn’t care what our plans are,” Hiler said. “So really we have to be respectful of the virus. I’m trying to do everything we can to slow that community spread so we can get our kids back.”

She says even among teachers, there’s no right answer of when to go back.

“Not everybody is exactly on the same page,” Hiler said. “Some people would really like to go back to school tomorrow. Some people are not ready to do that yet. I think as a group even there’s a lot of different opinions.”

