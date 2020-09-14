Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some much needed dry time

Nice temperatures with dry conditions
Nice temperatures with dry conditions(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will give us a chance to dry out after the weekend rains.

Those weekend rains were soakers! That cold front is now out of here and we are going to see another run of dry weather. It looks really nice through the middle of the week. Generally, highs will run around the 70s and 80s for most of us. Humidity will be at a very comfortable level.

Moisture from the tropics could enter the picture for us. What’s left of Sally might be able to spin pretty close to Kentucky by later this week. The hurdle it faces is another cold front that will work to deflect it.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

