‘Let Them Learn’ rally held outside FCPS central office; other group says it’s still not safe for in-person classes

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County students are on week three of virtual learning, and some say they’re ready to get back in the classroom.

Some students and parents are protesting outside of the Fayette County School building during the Monday evening school board meeting.

Parents holding signs saying they should have the right to choose and kids with signs saying, “please, let me go back to school.”

This started with the Facebook group “Let Them Learn”, which is made up of parents frustrated with NTI and virtual learning. But, parents we talked to Monday say it’s really about having the right to choose whether their kids stay at home or go back to the classroom.

While this group is rallying for traditional learning, there’s another Facebook group called “We Support Fayette County Public Schools” that’s made up of parents and teachers who feel it’s still not safe enough for kids to be back inside a classroom.

“I think I can speak for the group in saying we miss traditional schooling, we miss being in school in person and we miss all of the fantastic events and learning that in-person school brings," said Ashley Tolson, We Support FCPS. "However, it’s just not safe right now and we really appreciate the school board listening to the experts and analyzing the data and looking at scientific evidence to try to decide when it will be safe for us to come back.”

In Monday’s school board meeting, we’re expecting to hear some discussion about when, and if, kids will be heading back in person. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

