Lexington businesses fear economic impact; Breeders' Cup announces race with no fans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An event that brought 50,000 people to Lexington in 2015, will now only be watched by fans at home through their televisions.

“Doing what many other major sporting events have decided, out of an abundance of caution, and putting the safety of our fans first, we have had to make the unfortunate decision to not have fans at this year’s Breeders' Cup,” said Breeder’s Cup President, Drew Fleming.

Fleming said fans won’t be able to experience Breeders' Cup at Keeneland until 2022. The championship event announced yesterday it would be back in the Bluegrass in two years time. According to Keeneland, the 2015 Breeder’s Cup generated a $65 million impact on Lexington.

“Our Thoroughbred industry is still very strong and vibrant. We are still going to have $31 million dollars in purses and awards here November 6 and 7. While we won’t have fans, we will still have world class racing,” Fleming said.

Lexington business owners do worry about the financial impacts from the loss of fans.

For already struggling restaurants and hotels in Lexington, the economic impact will be significant, according to the Bluegrass Hospitality Group. They tell WKYT their industry is already struggling from COVID-19. In 2015, Lexington’s hotel occupancy was 95 percent during Breeders' Cup Weekend and 75 percent during Breeders' Cup Week.

“Our fans are so important to the Breeders' Cup,” Fleming said.

Fleming said they have created several virtual components of the race this year, to make it a more immersive experience for everyone at home.

Fleming said the decision was made after consulting the Governor’s Office, state and local health departments and Keeneland.

All ticket purchasers this year will receive a refund and the right to purchase the same, or similar seats, for the 2022 Breeders' Cup.

